QNL Hosts Panel Discussion On Role Of Maritime Trade In Shaping British Diplomacy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar National Library (QNL) hosted a panel discussion examining the role of early maritime trade networks in shaping British diplomacy in the region.

Titled "Diplomacy and Influence: A Reading of the British Presence in the Gulf", the dynamic session gathered academics, students, and researchers for an in-depth exploration of the historical footprint of the East India Company.

The discussion illustrated how the Company's trade routes across the Arabian Gulf and its close links with British-Indian trade networks laid the foundation for broader regional engagement.

The panel examined how the conclusion of maritime treaties and commercial activities generated essential geopolitical knowledge, ultimately expanding British influence far beyond direct trade, particularly amid competition with other regional powers.

Assistant Dean for Social Sciences and Humanities at Qatar University's College of Arts and Sciences, Dr Aisha Hadi al-Rashdi offered expert insights into the diplomatic tools that strengthened British-Gulf relations through soft power.

Commenting on the panel and the relevance of its theme, Dr Aisha Hadi al-Rashdi, Assistant Dean for Social Sciences and Humanities at Qatar University, said: "This panel creates an important space for dialogue and the exchange of perspectives on the history of British-Gulf relations, while examining the diplomatic and cultural forces that shaped their development over time."

She added: "Conversations of this kind also allow us to revisit history from different angles and enrich our understanding by bringing a wider range of experiences and perspectives into the discussion, including those from the Gulf. They also help connect historical sources and events with questions that remain relevant today, while encouraging thoughtful research, responsible dialogue and greater awareness of the region's history and international relations among the public, researchers and younger generations."

Moderated by Community Engagement Specialist at the Heritage Library, Ikhlas Ahmed, the engaging panel connected these historical insights with the Library's extensive archival resources.

The session highlighted the Heritage Library's collections, providing attendees with a tangible link to the rich history of Qatari-British relations and regional diplomacy.

QNL maritime trade networks British diplomacy