QC-Sponsored Orphans Sweep Top Three Places In Qur'an Competition

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has hailed three Qatar Charity (QC)-sponsored Somali orphans after they swept the top three places in the international“Rofaqa” category of the Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Qur'an Competition.

He also praised the QC's longstanding support for orphan care and education in Somalia.

The event, held recently in Qatar, drew hundreds of orphaned contestants from around the world.

The prime minister made the remarks while receiving the winners at his office in Mogadishu.

Competing in the full Qur'an memorisation category, Abdulghani Abdulqadir Sheikh Hussein claimed first place, Abdulrahman Qasim Mohammed took second, and Abdulrahman Ahmed Mahmoud secured third.

Barre commended Qatar Charity for combining orphan care with education and empowerment, helping young people excel academically and in Qur'anic studies.

He said the students' success underscores the respected status of Qur'an memorisers in Somali society and highlights the country's promising talent in Islamic and Qur'anic studies.

Describing the clean sweep as“a source of pride for the Somali people”, the prime minister urged the winners to continue memorising and teaching the Qur'an and promoting its values in their communities.

He also announced that the three winners would receive free education under the same support granted to the country's top performers in the national secondary school certificate examinations.

He told them:“The government is proud of you for winning first, second, and third places in this international competition. Your achievement is an honour for all Somalis, and I will direct the ministry of education to provide you with free education in support of your academic journey.”

The winners were among 389 contestants from 20 countries who entered the international“Rofaqa” competition for orphans, organised by the QC in partnership with Qatar's Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs.

A select group advanced to the final round.

The“Rofaqa” category is the Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Qur'an Competition's first international category dedicated to orphans sponsored by Qatar Charity.

Open to participants aged 12-20, it offers a competitive Qur'an memorisation platform within an educational setting that combines Qur'anic excellence with humanitarian care.

Somalia's ambassador to Qatar Dr Mohammed Ahmed Sheikh Ali also congratulated the winners, saying that their clean sweep reflected the value of investing in people.

He said the result showed how sustained care, education, and training can turn talent into achievement.

Qatar Charity education Rofaqa