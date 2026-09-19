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Qatar, France Discuss Defence Ties
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani met French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin and her accompanying delegation during her visit to Qatar.
They discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen bilateral co-operation. Senior officers and officials from both sides attended.bilateral Catherine Vautrin
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