NPC Advances National Data Programme To Improve Data Management And Decision-Making

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The National Planning Council (NPC) has said its National Data Programme is working to strengthen Qatar's data ecosystem and support more effective decision-making by improving data accuracy, establishing common standards and creating a unified framework for government data.

In a social media post, the NPC said the programme, which aligns with the National Data and Statistics Strategy, focuses on developing legislative and regulatory frameworks, ensuring the integration of the national data system and standardising data management practices across the country.

The programme, it noted, is built around three key components: the National Data Policy, National Data Standards and National Data Management Guidelines.

The three components aim to serve as a primary reference for data management across entities, provide a unified framework to improve data quality and reliability, and offer practical tools to help entities implement data management requirements.

Its key areas of focus include developing data management and governance strategies, enhancing data integration and analysis to support data-driven decision-making, strengthening data security and promoting a data culture, managing data storage and processes throughout the data lifecycle, and structuring data while ensuring its quality and efficiency.

NPC added that the programme aims to advance the efficiency of government work by establishing consistent approaches to data management and facilitate availability of reliable, high-quality data to support decision-making across the country.