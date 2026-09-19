CENTCOM: US Forces Facilitated Passage Of 1 Billion Barrels Of Crude Oil Through Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, said U.S. forces facilitated the safe passage of 1 billion barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz over the past two months, while also helping more than 2,000 commercial vessels transit the waterway.

In an update posted by CENTCOM on its X account Saturday, Cooper added that the main transit lanes in the Strait of Hormuz are demined and that thousands of vessels continue to use the waterway.

He noted that the United States is working with its partners to increase the volume of maritime traffic through the strait, adding that the volume of oil and cargo transported over the past two weeks is the highest compared with the previous six months.

Regarding Iran, Cooper said the United States continues to impose a strict blockade on its oil exports and that Iran has been unable to export a single barrel of oil.