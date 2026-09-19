OCA President Affirms 20Th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Will Inspire Asian Peoples

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tokyo: President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, has affirmed that the much-anticipated 20th Asian Games "Aichi-Nagoya 2026" will inspire the peoples of Asia throughout the days ahead.

His Excellency noted that the Games would embody what can be achieved when Asia comes together through sports at a time when the Asian and global spotlight is turning to this event.

HE Sheikh Joaan was speaking during the opening ceremony of the event at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, in the presence of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry, and several top-rung officials and sports leaders.

On behalf of OCA and the 45 National Olympic Committees, His Excellency expressed his gratitude to the Government of Japan, Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya City, the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee, and the Japanese Olympic Committee for their tremendous efforts in staging the Games.

He praised Japan as a nation that takes pride in excellence, discipline, and respect, bringing together its time-honored traditions and modern ambitions, emphasizing that Japan has always stood at the forefront of world sport and has consistently risen to the challenge whenever the world has needed it.

HE Sheikh Joaan recalled his personal journey with the Asian Games, saying that every single person has his own journey with these Games, highlighting that his personal one began as a torchbearer at Doha 2006, and 20 years later, he stands before folks today as President of OCA.

HE Sheikh Joaan further noted that over these past two decades, he has witnessed firsthand the profound impact these Games can make.

Concluding his remarks, he said Japan has set the stage, and now is the time for Asia to inspire the world once again.

The Aichi-Nagoya Games feature 11,000 athletes representing 45 National Olympic Committees, competing across 43 sports and 469 events. Competition will continue through Oct. 4.

More tellingly, HE Sheikh Joaan held an extensive media availability earlier Saturday with representatives of the media covering this event.

The session covered an all-encompassing range of topics related to the Games and the Asian Olympic movement, as well as the role of sport in fostering closer ties and unity among the peoples of the continent and the importance of providing athletes and participating delegations with the best possible conditions so they can perform at their highest level throughout the competition.

His Excellency also outlined OCA's vision for continuing to advance sport across the continent and promoting the Asian Games' standing as a gathering that brings together athletes from different cultures under the time-honored principles of fair competition and mutual respect.

The session featured an open discussion, during which the President of OCA answered questions from media representatives across the gamut from the Games themselves to broader issues facing Asian sport.

He reaffirmed the OCA's obdurate determination to continue working with National Olympic Committees, sports federations, and organizing committees to serve athletes and elevate their experience in every conceivable way.

The session was part of the OCA's efforts to strengthen communication with the media, keep journalists in the loop on its vision and thrust, and underscore the important role of the media in imparting the message and values of the Asian Games to audiences across the continent and around the globe.

The Council also stressed the enduring importance of that connection as the Games bring together athletes whose indomitable spirit and commitment to competition transcend cultural differences.