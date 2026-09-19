Saudi Arabia Announces Interception And Destruction Of Ballistic Missile Launched By Houthis Toward Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The official spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Brig. Gen. Turki Al Maliki, said the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces had successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh City at dawn Saturday.

In remarks cited by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Al Maliki added that the escalation pursued by the Houthis and their persistent attempts to target civilians and civilian assets in Riyadh, home to more than eight million citizens and residents, underscore their recalcitrance and obdurate determination to deliberately and methodically attack civilians and civilian assets in a terrorist and hostile manner.

The Houthis also attempted to target civilians and civilian assets in the cities of Baish, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu, Al Maliki noted, stressing that the air defenses thwarted these attempts.

Al Maliki further underlined that the coalition command is entitled to take everything it deems appropriate in conformity with international humanitarian law and its customary rules to deter the Houthis' behavior. (QNA)