Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets With Officials From Global Firms

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, held separate meetings on Saturday with Founder and Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, Jeff Bezos; Founder of Liberty Strategic Capital, Steven Mnuchin; and Chief Executive Officer of Ashmore Group, Mark Coombs.

The meetings came ahead of the launch of the Special Edition of the Qatar Economic Forum 2026, Powered by Bloomberg, scheduled to convene Sunday alongside the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meetings, they discussed key global financial and investment developments and related topics.