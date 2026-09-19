Labour Ministry, BWI Discuss Stronger Social Dialogue In Construction Sector

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour, in cooperation with the Building and Wood Workers' International (BWI), held the second roundtable for the construction, building materials and wood sectors.Representatives of government entities, employers and workers were brought together to discuss ways to strengthen labour relations, promote social dialogue and exchange good practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.