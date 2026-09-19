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Labour Ministry, BWI Discuss Stronger Social Dialogue In Construction Sector

Labour Ministry, BWI Discuss Stronger Social Dialogue In Construction Sector


2026-09-19 11:02:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour, in cooperation with the Building and Wood Workers' International (BWI), held the second roundtable for the construction, building materials and wood sectors.Representatives of government entities, employers and workers were brought together to discuss ways to strengthen labour relations, promote social dialogue and exchange good practices.

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The Peninsula

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