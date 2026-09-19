Ministry Of Municipality Steps Up Public Cleanliness, Waste Sorting Initiatives

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has intensified its efforts to promote public cleanliness and responsible waste management through field initiatives and awareness programmes aimed at encouraging sustainable practices and waste sorting at source.

As part of its waste management infrastructure, the Ministry in a social media post stated that 42,600 blue recycling bins have been distributed under the waste sorting at source programme.

It has also installed 7,571 smart bins equipped with smart sensors in Al Wakra to support more efficient waste collection and management.The Ministry noted that 39 cleaning vehicles have been electronically connected to smart tracking and monitoring systems, enhancing the monitoring and management of cleaning operations.

It highlighted that 69 cleanup campaigns were conducted in 2025 across beaches and islands, with the participation of 137 entities from the public and private sectors and civil society and more than 3,000 people benefited from training and awareness programmes that promotes responsible waste management practices and strengthen community awareness.The Ministry added that its public cleanliness efforts are focused not only on maintaining clean public spaces, but also on creating lasting awareness and encouraging community members to adopt responsible practices and help preserve public facilities.