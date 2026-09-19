Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates Mexico's Musical Heritage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) celebrated Mexico's musical heritage this weekend with Sounds of Mexico, opening a two-concert series presented as part of the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture.

Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) and led by acclaimed Mexican conductor Enrique Arturo Diemecke, the concert brought some of Mexico's defining orchestral works to audiences in Doha.

Presented as part of Mexico's Independence Day celebrations, the evening offered an opportunity for audiences to discover the country's composers and traditions, and for Mexican communities in Qatar to experience their musical heritage on an international stage.

Conductor Enrique Arturo Diemecke said, "What a joy to be back in Qatar with these wonderful musicians and to share the music of Mexico! There is so much life in this music and every composer we present has something different to share. There is dance, there is drama, there are memories of our people and our traditions. I am always overwhelmed by the reaction of the incredible community here in Qatar and eagerly await each opportunity to return."

Years of Culture is Qatar's cultural exchange initiative, connecting people and countries through shared experiences in the arts, heritage, education, sport and other fields.

Its longstanding collaboration with QPO brings this mission to life through music, introducing audiences to the creative voices of Qatar's partner countries.

QPO Executive Director Kurt Meister said, "We were very pleased to welcome Enrique Arturo Diemecke back to the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

After performing together in Doha and Buenos Aires last year, it is a pleasure to continue that relationship with a programme dedicated to the music of his own country.

Through our collaboration with Years of Culture, we can introduce audiences in Qatar to a wider range of music and give them the opportunity to discover the richness of a global orchestral repertoire."

The concert series continues on 7 November 2026 with Sounds of Canada, led by conductor Charles Olivieri-Munroe at QNCC.