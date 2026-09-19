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GOG Electric compares switched wall outlet suppliers and outlines multi-standard manufacturing, OEM flexibility, and project supply for BS, UL and IEC markets.

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Switched wall outlets - Wall outlets with an easy-to-use on-off switch to control power rather than having to physically disconnect the cord are being increasingly preferred by homeowners, offices and hotels alike all over the world. Depending on a wall outlet with switch distributor can affect how well a distributor programs across geographical locations; how much money a contractor charges per hotel renovation; and how well brands source through OEM partners. The global market for electrical switches and sockets is estimated to reach around US $82.5 billion in 2022, according to a recent Grand View Research report, while it is anticipated that the market will expand by approximately 5.2% annually through 2030 (CAGR). The ability to switch an outlet, especially outlets that have USB ports or smart features, is one of the fastest growing segments of the electrical switching and socket market as a result of growing energy awareness and the demand for products that are easy for consumers to use. Here is a comprehensive list comparing key competitors in manufacture of switches and outlets. Competitive Landscape: Switched Socket and Wall Outlet Manufacturers Manufacturer Market Positioning Manufacturing & Customization Key Product Offerings GOG Electric Vertically integrated OEM/ODM partner for switched socket and wall outlet supply Three automated bases (Wenzhou, Zhongshan, Jiaxing); 120,000m2; 120+ injection molding machines; 100+ production lines; in-house mould workshop; full OEM/private label support; mixed batch ordering Switched wall outlets (BS, UL, IEC), USB-A/C integrated switched sockets, multi-gang panels, smart switches, indicator light outlets Schneider Electric Global electrical leader with premium switched socket ranges Extensive R&D; premium design; global supply chain; limited OEM flexibility; customization limited to large contracts Premium switched sockets, USB outlets, smart switches, hotel specification products Legrand European specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure Strong European presence; broad product portfolio; premium aesthetics; limited OEM options Switched sockets, USB charging outlets, modular wiring devices, smart home solutions MK Electric (Honeywell) Heritage UK brand with strong contractor preference for switched sockets Extensive BS range; limited OEM flexibility; strong quality reputation; distributed production BS 1363 switched sockets, switched outlets with neon indicators, commercial-grade switches Leviton North American leader in residential and light-commercial switched outlets Strong US retail presence; broad NEMA portfolio; limited OEM/ODM flexibility; premium retail pricing US-style switched outlets, receptacle switch combos, GFCI with switch, smart outlets Key observation: In the premium segment within Europe, Schneider Electric and Legrand are the top two players. MK Electric has the largest market share for switched socket specification in the UK. Leviton is the leading business in North America. Manufacturers with vertically integrated operations such as GOG Electric can also provide supply chain reliability and customized solutions as an alternative to sourcing from OEM flexible manufacturers with in-house mould engineering capabilities and multiple standards (BS, UL, IEC) produced from a single source. Regulatory and Certification Considerations for Switched Wall Outlets The relevant standards are BS 1363 for switched sockets and fused plugs in the UK, UL 498 for switched plug-in type outlets in the USA, and IEC 60884-1 for household-type plugs and socket-outlets. Last but not least, IEC 60669 also provides information on switches for fixed wiring installations that will be affected by an Event of Force Majeure. The most common; and most widely requested certifications, are CB Certification based on the IECEE scheme; CE Mark for the EU; BS Test Reports from the UK; GCC Certification for the Middle East; and SQM Certification for Quality Management. It is the responsibility of the buyer to validate their specific requirements through their supplier based on the product category, project specifications and distribution channels. GOG Electric: Manufacturing Overview for Switched Socket Supply GOG Electric has three manufacturing bases that are fully automated. Under the umbrella of its wider manufacturing group, these bases are referred to as the Wenzhou Base, which produces switches, sockets and related electrical accessories, the Zhongshan Base which manufactures lighting fixtures and smart panels and the Jiaxing Base, which specializes in manufacture of integrated bathroom heaters. These bases are supported by subsidiary companies ranging from GOG Electric, Lighting, Home Furnishing, Plastic, Alloy and IoT divisions. GOG Electric operates over 50 product series with more than 1,000 specifications on switches, sockets and wiring devices to serve distributors, contractors and brand owners across more than 40 different countries. The engineering of precision moulding in-house provides the ability to rapidly prototype and modify at the same location. All of the injection moulding processes are monitored (via MES software) in order to measure temperature, pressure, and cycle time so that the production of repeatable parts is possible. The switched socket will undergo extensive testing in accordance with IEC 60884-1, including voltage tolerance, mechanical endurance (over 20,000 switch cycles), temperature rise and creepage distance measurement. Explore the full product range at the GOG Electric Products page. Integrated Design: Where Socket Function Meets Switch Control The electrical outlet is not merely a two piece product, but it has greater value if both the outlet and switch work as an integrated unit. A poorly designed electrical outlet can make it difficult for the user to operate the switch, cause the receptacle not to hold tightly onto the plug and create a disorganized appearance once the device is installed. Quality switched socket design focuses on five critical elements: Switch position and travel: Clear tactile feedback so users know on/off status without looking Socket spacing and terminal layout: Enough room for bulky plugs and easy screw-terminal wiring Internal conductor path: Designed to minimize resistance and keep heat generation low Flame-resistant housing: Polycarbonate or urea material meeting UL 94 V-0 Aesthetic finish: Clean lines, consistent colour, smooth edges for modern interiors Irrespective of the standard used (i.e. BS 1363 in the UK, UL 498 in North America, IEC 60884-1 in Europe), these considerations should be incorporated into the design. Product Forms Under Global Standards: One Factory, Multiple Markets Global companies have to deal with multiple and sometimes confusing plug and socket specifications. For example, in the United Kingdom, they use a switched outlet socket that conforms to BS 1363; it has either one or two outlets, usually has at least one switch, and has a built-in fuse. In contrast, the United States uses smaller compatible US-style plugs and sockets, where the outlets may use either side or back wiring with a standard wall plate (e.g., UL 498). In Europe, they have predominant standards that are considered 'clean' in nature (i.e., IEC 60884-1) where modular switched outlet sockets are used that will accommodate Schuko, French or Italian plugs while maintaining clean front panel configuration. The switch socket outlet product range from GOG Electric contains every major standard and includes the following three products (in addition, a GCC for use in the Middle East). Single-switched outlets and double-switched outlets Multi-gang panels (2, 3, 4 or more socket modules) USB-A / USB-C integrated switched sockets Switched power outlets with indicator lights and childproof shutters Custom combinations for hospitality, office, and healthcare projects Sourcing from a single wall outlet with switch supplier that can produce BS, UL, and IEC versions from the same factory simplifies logistics, reduces inventory complexity, and keeps branding consistent. GOG Electric's BS-standard switches and sockets and US-standard switches and sockets are each engineered to their local codes but share the same internal quality platform. How to Choose the Right Switched Wall Outlet Supplier When evaluating potential partners, consider these key factors: Standard coverage: Can the factory supply BS, UL, IEC, and GCC variants from the same production line? Mould precision and material quality: Check flame resistance, copper thickness, and terminal design Testing capability: In-house electrical, endurance, and environmental test equipment Batch consistency: Request random samples from different production runs Lead times and MOQs: Especially critical for project-based purchases OEM / private label flexibility: Packaging, branding, and custom SKU options A trustworthy switched socket manufacturer will have test reports available, can provide a video tour of the factory, and can give clear instruction for future use. All project buyers, whether they are going to complete a 500-room hotel or equip a retail chain, expect batch-to-batch consistency. Each unit must have the same colour, surface finish, switch feel and grip, and have no faceplate mismatches or rework on site. Market Coverage and Application Scenarios Switched wall outlets serve diverse applications across multiple sectors: Residential: Switched outlets in bedrooms, kitchens, and living areas for easy control of lamps and appliances Hospitality: Hotel rooms with clearly labelled switch sockets for guest comfort and reduced standby waste Commercial offices: Workstation zones with switched power outlets for easy equipment management Public facilities: Schools, hospitals, and co-working spaces where safety and simplicity matter Healthcare: Bedside switched outlets for patient convenience and safety Switched sockets are being specified in new construction and renovation projects due to their convenience, energy-efficient nature, as well as providing safety. Frequently Asked Questions What is a switched wall outlet called in different countries? Different regions use different terms for this type of electrical outlet. In the UK and Australia, terms commonly used include 'switched socket', 'outlet with switch', and 'plug socket with a switch'. In the United States, terms used include 'outlet with switch' (or 'wall outlet with switch'), 'receptacle with switch' and 'switch outlet combo'. In Europe, some of the prevalent terms for this type of electrical outlet are 'socket with switch' (or 'steckdose mit schalter' in German and 'prise avec interrupteur' in French). In the Middle East, terms such as 'socket with switch' and 'switched power outlet' are commonly used. Knowing regional variations in terminology will help you when purchasing goods and services from suppliers so that there is no confusion in communicating correctly. What is a switched socket outlet? A switched socket outlet is an electric outlet that has a built-in on/off switch on the front of it. The purpose of the switch is to control the flow of electricity to the outlet so that you can disconnect electricity from the socket by simply turning off the switch instead of pulling out the plug. This type of outlet offers three advantages:1) Convenience - There's no longer a need to bend over to unplug chargers or lamps from the wall when using this type of outlet;2) Energy Savings - By switching off an outlet, you can eliminate standby power from TVs, microwaves, coffee makers, etc.; and3) Safety - Quickly isolating power (by turning off an outlet) in a bedroom, kitchen or hotel room may help protect against fire hazards socket outlets are available in BS 1363 (united kingdom) UL 498 (united states) and IEC 60884-1 (european) versions; some examples of these outlets also have USB charge ports but not all. Which is the best brand for a wall outlet with switch? Deciding which brand is "best" depends on the application/region. In the case of the UK, MK Electric is a widely recognized choice among contractors for both residential and specification applications. In North America, Leviton is also a well-respected brand for retail and smart home integration. Schneider Electric and Legrand have strong follows as providing quality products in the specification-grade and premium commercial industries specifiers, contractors, and brand owners need OEM flexibility, multi-standard production capabilities and cost effective large-volume sourcing, specialized OEM manufacturers with vertically integrated operations (e.g., GOG Electric) provide producers who manufacture BS, UL, and IEC versions at one site using over 1,000 specifications with great value. The best option depends on your project requirements, target market, and your sourcing strategy. Are switched wall outlets safe? If designed, certified, and installed correctly, switched wall receptacles are deemed safe. Safety features include polycarbonate housing that is flame retardant according to UL 94 V-0, child-proof safety shuttles that prevent foreign material from being able to be inserted into the receptacle; secure terminal connections; and compliance with the manufacturer's relevant standards (BS 1363, UL 498, IEC 60884-1).Switched wall outlets must have certification by agency standards applicable to the market where they are sold, such as CE, CB, BS, or GCC installing switched wall outlets, turn off the circuit before installing, and follow your local wiring codes; if you are not confident, hire a licensed electrician.?Standard switched electrical receptacles are not appropriate for use outdoors or in wet areas unless they are rated with an IP44 or greater rating. However, bathroom and/or outdoor areas require switched receptacles that have weather protection features. Do switched wall outlets really save electricity? Yes. Many electronic devices continue to draw power when turned off (standby or vampire power). A switched outlet cuts power completely at the source, eliminating standby consumption. Studies show standby power can account for 5-10% of household electricity use, so switching off sockets when devices are not in use leads to measurable savings over time. For hotel projects, switched outlets in guest rooms also contribute to energy efficiency goals by allowing housekeeping or guests to easily cut power to unused appliances-particularly relevant for properties pursuing green building certifications. What is a 1-gang vs a 2-gang switched socket? 1-gang means one socket unit on a single faceplate; 2-gang means two socket units side by side on the same plate. Choose 1-gang for individual appliances or single-device locations. Choose 2-gang (or more-3-gang and 4-gang options are also available) for areas where multiple devices plug in, such as a desk, kitchen counter, or entertainment centre. In hotel rooms, 2-gang switched sockets are common for bedside areas to accommodate both a lamp and a phone charger, reducing the need for portable power strips. Can I get switched outlets with USB ports or other extra features? Yes. Many modern switched socket series now include USB-A / USB-C charging ports alongside standard AC outlets, with output ratings ranging from 18W to 30W or higher for fast charging. Additional features available include indicator lights (neon or LED), childproof safety shutters, surge protection, and multi-gang configurations. Custom combinations are also available for specific projects or brands-for example, a switched socket with dual USB-C ports and a brushed finish for a luxury hotel application. GOG Electric offers integrated USB options across their switched socket range, with support for mixed batch orders combining different configurations. Conclusion: Selecting a Switched Wall Outlet Supplier for Global Projects Choosing a switched wall outlet and socket with on/off switch supplier involves evaluating multiple factors: multi-standard production capability (BS, UL, IEC), in-house mould engineering, certification coverage (CE, CB, BS, GCC), batch consistency for large orders, and OEM/customization flexibility. With the global electrical switches and sockets market projected to grow at 5.2% CAGR through 2030-with switched outlets and USB-integrated variants representing one of the fastest-growing segments-selecting the right manufacturing partner is increasingly strategic for distributors, contractors, and brand owners. When evaluating potential partners, consider manufacturers with vertically integrated operations, independent testing capabilities, and proven export experience across multiple regions. GOG Electric, with three automated bases, over 1,000 specifications, full certification coverage, and project-focused support for over 40 countries, provides switched socket solutions for residential, hospitality, commercial, and public

GOG Electric

GENO GROUP

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Outlet with On Off Switch Supplier News Provided By Zhejiang Ksion Co., Ltd September 20, 2026, 02:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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