Asian Games: Quimcy Dsouza, Mohamed Anas Beg Lose Teqball Mixed Doubles Bronze

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 20 (IANS) India's Quimcy Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg missed out on a Teqball medal after losing 9-12, 6-12 to Vietnam's Nguyen Hoang Minh Tan and Trinh Gia Nghi in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match at the Asian Games on Sunday.

The Indian pair fought their way into the bronze-medal match but couldn't sustain their challenge against the Vietnamese duo, who remained composed in critical moments of both sets to secure their place on the podium.

India made a strong start to the opening set and stayed level with Vietnam at 6-6 before taking an 8-6 lead. However, the advantage disappeared quickly as the Vietnamese pair responded with a five-point run to regain control and eventually take the set 12-9.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with India unable to convert their opportunities into sustained momentum. Vietnam pulled away late in the set to complete a 12-6 victory, leaving the Indian pair with a fourth-place finish.

The match was further complicated by an injury to Quimcy, who required an extended medical break during the second set. Having already played the women's singles bronze-medal match earlier in the day, the Indian appeared to be struggling with her back and right leg.

Quimcy returned to the court after treatment but was visibly uncomfortable, particularly while serving. India were 5-9 down when play resumed and managed to add only one more point before Vietnam closed out the contest.

The result ended India's Teqball campaign without a medal, despite Quimcy and Anas both reaching bronze-medal matches.

For Quimcy, it was a particularly difficult end to her Asian Games debut. The Mumbai-based player had earlier lost the women's singles bronze-medal playoff to Japan's Yuina Sakamoto, leaving her fourth in both events.

Her singles campaign had begun with a notable victory over Sakamoto in the group stage, but the Japanese home favourite prevailed when they met again in the medal match.

Quimcy and Anas had another opportunity to put India on the podium in mixed doubles, but Vietnam's late surge in both sets ensured the Indian duo finished just outside the medals.