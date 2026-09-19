Padres Make One Of Their Largest Gift In History To Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater San Diego

Clairemont Branch is renamed San Diego Padres Branch

- Michelle Malin, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The San Diego Padres and pitcher Yu Darvish have announced a transformational gift to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, marking one of the largest contributions in the Padres' history. This landmark investment, designated as a Peter Seidler Legacy Fund Project, will significantly impact youth programming focused on health, education, and character building.The substantial commitment reflects the Padres' dedication to improving quality of life in underserved neighborhoods and reinforces the organization's mission to build healthier, more educated, and more empowered communities across the region."Being all in for San Diego means being all in for its young people," said Padres Principal Owners Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano. "Young people represent possibility. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego create opportunity. When possibility meets opportunity, lives can change and entire communities can grow stronger. That's the kind of impact this investment can create in San Diego. We're proud to build on Peter Seidler's legacy alongside Yu by investing in what's possible for young San Diegans."With this lead gift for the San Diego Padres Branch Capital Campaign, the building has been renamed the San Diego Padres Branch. Updates to the building will take place over the next year, including the addition of a Padres field. Air conditioning, facility upgrades and technology updates will modernize the branch before next summer's ribbon cutting. The Padres invite the San Diego community to join them in supporting the campaign. Naming opportunities are available, reach out to... for details.Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego serve over 22,000 youth annually through evidence-based programs designed to foster academic success, healthy habits, and character development. The Padres' investment will enhance these critical services.Research demonstrates the transformative power of Club membership. Among Boys & Girls Clubs participants, 97% expect to graduate high school and 76% believe they can make a difference in their communities. For every $1 invested in the Club, $9.60 in current and future earnings is generated and invested back into local communities, a powerful multiplier effect that strengthens the entire region.The Clairemont Branch exemplifies this impact. Opened in 1961, the branch served 3,438 youth last year, with 65% from low-income households. Last year alone, the Clairemont Branch distributed 17,216 meals and snacks to young people in the community, providing not just programming but essential nutrition and support."This is a transformational moment for our organization." said Michelle Malin, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego. "Thanks to this remarkable investment, we will be able to enhance our facilities, elevate our programming, and create an environment where children can discover their potential, build confidence, and succeed. The impact of this partnership will be felt not only today, but for generations of young people who will walk through our doors in the years ahead. "The San Diego Padres remain committed to making a positive impact throughout greater San Diego by partnering with organizations that share its vision of building stronger, healthier communities.About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San DiegoThe Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego operates 23 community-based sites across San Diego County, serving a region that spans more than 2,000 square miles, from National City to Borrego Springs. The organization's mission is to inspire and enable youth to achieve academic success, build good character and responsible citizenship, and make healthy lifestyle choices. Through a wide range of programs and services, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego provides young people with safe, supportive spaces to learn, grow, and thrive.

Taylor David

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

+1 949-436-5161

email us here

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Padres Make One of Their Largest Gift in History to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego News Provided By KWSM Digital: a digital marketing agency September 20, 2026, 02:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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