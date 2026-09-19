When A School Proposed Adding Hrithik Roshan's Name In The Textbooks

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has received the title of 'Greek God', thanks to his dashing looks. But did you know once a school wanted to add Hrithik's name in their textbooks to help students learn better?

As Hrithik interacted with filmmaker and host, Karan Johar, during his appearance on the chat show, 'Koffee With Karan', he revealed that once when he was in Calcutta (now called Kolkata) and a school board approached him, proposing to add his name in their biology textbooks.

They wished to add Hrithik's name to pique the interest of the students with questions such as 'Which is the longest bone in Hrithik Roshan's body?'

Hrithik shared with KJo, "You know, when I was in Calcutta, and I got a message from the school board, and they wanted to incorporate my name into textbooks to teach kids, and they thought it would help in learning as in, like in biology, like 'Which is the longest bone in Hrithik Roshan's body?'. Just stuff to make it kind of more interesting for the kids."

Talking about Hrithik's career trajectory, he made an impactful entry into Bollywood back in 2000 with the romantic entertainer, "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", opposite Ameesha Patel.

Over the next two decades, he went on to be a part of many projects such as "Koi... Mil Gaya", "Krrish", "Lakshya", "Jodhaa Akbar, "Guzaarish, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", and "War", to name just a few.

Up next, Hrithik is all set to make his OTT debut as a producer with his latest project,“Storm”, that will see Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad in significant roles.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, known for his work in the series“Tabbar”.

Additionally, Hrithik is also expected to reprise his role as Krishna Mehra in 'Krrish 4,' the latest instalment in the popular franchise.