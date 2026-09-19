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Costa Rica Launches Major Tourism Campaign In Paris With 830 Billboards


2026-09-19 10:30:38
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Launches Major Tourism Campaign in Paris with 830 Billboards appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

PARIS - Costa Rica is doubling down on its efforts to attract European traveler, launching a high-impact advertising campaign across Paris alongside a strong representation at one of Europe's premier travel trade shows.

With France standing as Costa Rica's second-largest source market for tourists in Europe, the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT) joined forces with local tourism operators to captivate potential visitors in the French capital.

Highlighting 'Pura Vida' at IFTM Top Resa 2026

During the 48th edition of IFTM Top Resa, held from September 15 to 19 at Paris Expo Porte de Versaille, 14 Costa Rican travel and hospitality businesses presented the nation's diverse offerings to European buyers, travel agents, and prospective tourists.

To make an unforgettable first impression, massive large-format billboards featuring ziplining adventures and stunning Pacific coastline landscapes greeted attendees right at the venue's main entrance.

The post Costa Rica Launches Major Tourism Campaign in Paris with 830 Billboards appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

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