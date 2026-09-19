8-Year-Old Among 2 Dead In Electrocution Incident In Ganapati Pandal In Mumbai's Lalbaug 4 Injured

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed in an electrocution incident near a Ganapati pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug area early on Sunday morning. Several others were injured.

According to a PTI report, the incident occurred near the Kalachowki Vibhag Sarvajanik Ustav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki at around 2:20 am, when the Lalbaug area was witnessing massive crowds amid the ongoing Ganapati festival.

Civic officials said that the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) was alerted at 2:42 am, prompting the immediate mobilisation of fire brigade personnel, police, BEST, and civic ward office staff to the scene.

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Five injured persons were taken to Masina Hospital in Byculla, while others were shifted to Global Hospital in Parel, according to information received from police personnel at the site.

At Masina Hospital, eight-year-old Raghni Ghanshyam Yadav was declared brought dead. A second death was reported later, when the officials said a woman at Global Hospital had also succumbed to her injuries. Her identity and other details were awaited.

Kiran Akbar Naik, 19, Tanvi Narsh Hande, 19, Sahil Sandip Tare, 19, and Ruhi Singh, 12, were undergoing treatment, with their conditions awaiting.

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A 25-year-old man from Pune died after suffering a heart attack while sitting with friends near the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the victim, Jaydeep Meghraj Nemade, felt sudden discomfort in his chest while sitting outside a building next to the pandal, an official said.

Office-bearers of the Lalbaug Ganeshotsav Mandal rushed him in an ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed during treatment, he said.

The Kalachowki police station has registered an accidental death report, the official said, adding that family members of the deceased have not raised any complaints or suspicions about foul play.

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The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been cared for by the Kambli family for over eight decades. The Lalbaugcha Raja is renowned as the prominent Ganesh idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, situated at Putlabai Chawl. This worship place was established in 1934.