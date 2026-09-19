ASEAN Adopts Voluntary Early Application Of Upgraded ATIGA

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Sept 20 (NNN-PNA) -- Any member state of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) may now voluntarily implement the upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) ahead of its entry into force in June 2027, Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

This comes as the governments of the Philippines, Brunei, Singapore, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar-the 10 signatories of the said deal-issued on Saturday a declaration allowing the provisional application of the Second Protocol to Amend ATIGA.

ASEAN said the declaration aligns with the member states' push to facilitate an early application of the trade agreement among countries that are ready to do so.

“Member States may, on a voluntary and reciprocal basis, apply the Second Protocol provisionally among themselves pending its entry into force on 1 June 2027,” the declaration read.

The provisional application, however, will only apply between states that have notified the ASEAN Secretary-General beginning on the date specified in their notification, until its termination on June 1, 2027, the date of official entry into force of the Second Protocol.

The declaration was adopted on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting and Related Meeting currently being chaired by the Philippines in Pasay City.

During the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Malaysia in 2025, the Philippines signed the Second Protocol to Amend ATIGA, which is expected to improve trade facilitation, dispute settlement, and transparency within the region.

The then Special Assistant to the President on Investment and Economic Affairs and now Finance Secretary Frederick Go said certified traders stand to benefit from the expedited cargo clearance throughout ASEAN through the mutual recognition of Authorised Economic Operators (AEOs).

Under the upgraded deal, businesses will also find it easier to comply with administrative requirements on self-declaration of origin, with the implementation of the Electronic Certificate of Origin and the acceptance of digital documentation.

--NNN-PNA