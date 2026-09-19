At 90, He Feels Like College Student Again: Dubai Club Helps Seniors Find New Circle

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For 90-year-old Kuldip Singh, some of the best moments of his month take place every other Saturday morning, when he walks into a room full of friends. For the next two hours, he and other senior citizens like him feel like college students again.

Singh, who arrived in the UAE three years ago to live with his daughter, was among the first members of Smartlife's senior citizens' club. Last Saturday, he joined dozens of others to celebrate the group's second anniversary with a retro-themed morning of music, dance and skits. Members dressed in their finest vintage outfits, and the room filled with laughter, mischief and memories.

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For British expat Meenu Choitram, the group was a lifeline. After 45 years in the UK, she quit her job and moved to the UAE to be closer to her children. "It was hard to uproot my life of 45 years and move to a new place," she said. "When I came here, my daughter-in-law introduced me to her friend's mother. We became good friends."

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She tried other sessions for the elderly but found them focused on those who needed help moving around. "But we were physically fit. We just needed a group to socialise," she said. "Now I have people I can call if I need anything - or if I just want company."

The group isn't only for newcomers. Eighty-two-year-old Keki Tavadia arrived in the UAE in 1969 and lives surrounded by children, grandchildren and an extended family network. He joined in May and now can't imagine his Saturdays without the Smartlife meetings.

A family, not a programme

The Smart Senior Citizen and Single Parent project was designed to support and engage retired senior citizens and single mothers living in Dubai. One of the founders of the programme, 67-year-old Manjula Ramakrishnan described it more as a family than a programe.

"It was conceived as a free programme," she said. The idea took shape two years ago, when Golden Visas began drawing retired residents and ageing parents to the UAE. "For many people like us, Dubai is home. I've been here 45 years, and my grandchildren study here. With more people above the age of 60 coming here to settle, I could see a vibrant senior citizen community emerging."

But she also saw loneliness. One participant, recently widowed, shared how the group was a solace. "My son leaves in the morning and returns late at night,” she said.“I don't even want to disturb him for a conversation. Here, I have so many people. My family is big now."

The initiative is run entirely free of charge and is conducted by a team of 14 volunteers. Gatherings are held twice a month. During every meeting, the first hour is something meaningful - like tips on how to remain active or invest wisely. During the second hour, the group has fun.“We are like children,” Manjula chuckled.

Local grandparents

Currently, the senior citizen and single parent programme is run separately. But at some point, she hopes to bring the two programmes together. Senior citizens, she explained, can become the "local grandparents for these already struggling but warrior single mothers."

The group has grown to 72 members, but they have no permanent venue of their own. Every event depends on the goodwill of venues that donate space. "Since we conduct our events on a shoestring budget, even a venue that charges Dh100 is a huge expense," Manjula said. "With that money, we'd rather buy juice and snacks for our members."

Still, she remains hopeful. "Our hearts are in the right place," she said. "It will grow."

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