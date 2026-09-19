Gujarat Program Boosts Entrepreneurship For State Homemakers

As part of the Gujarat Government's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', the 'Aatmanirbhar Gruhini Karyakram' (Self-Reliant Housewife Program) successfully concluded in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Throughout the event, special emphasis was placed on realising the vision of "Vocal for Local," "Ghar Ghar Swadeshi," and "Empowered Entrepreneur, Prosperous Gujarat." According to a release, the program was jointly organised by The Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) and the MSME Commissionerate under the World Bank-supported 'RAMP' (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) scheme. The primary objective of this event was to inspire the state's homemakers toward entrepreneurship and empower them to become more self-reliant.

Empowerment and Government Support

Minister of State for Urban Development, Darshanaben Vaghela, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest; Mamta Verma (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries and Mines Department, and Shipra Agre (IAS), MSME Commissioner, were present as Guests of Honour, providing vital guidance to the women regarding empowerment and available government incentives.

Delivering her keynote address, Chief Guest Darshanaben Vaghela highlighted initiatives for women's empowerment, stating that Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established skill development centres specifically for women who have completed their 10th or 12th-grade education. Discussing the availability of government loan assistance, she urged women to step forward and launch their own enterprises. She further emphasised that instead of solely relying on jobs, women should take advantage of government schemes to start independent businesses and become job providers for other women. She also announced that similar programs focusing on Green Entrepreneurship, Emerging Trends (Sunrise Sectors), Women Entrepreneurship, and Tribal Development will be conducted across the state in the near future. Additionally, under the Mukhyamantri Rojgar Sahay Yojana, interns will be provided with monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for a period of one year.

During the event, successful women entrepreneurs associated with women's empowerment shared their valuable advice, suggestions, and mentorship with the attendees.

CED's Role in Entrepreneurship Development

The CED conducts Second Generation Programs for industries, post-training hand-holding support, and Human Resource Development programs for manpower companies. The Government of Gujarat-run Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) operates customised and special Entrepreneurship Development Programs (EDP) for individuals looking to start a new venture or scale up an existing business.

The institute offers a 15-day certified training course (3 to 4 hours daily) in modern, high-demand sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Marketing, E-commerce, Export-Import, Electric Vehicles (EV), Solar Energy, Engineering Drawing (AutoCAD), and Plastic Waste Recycling. Furthermore, the CED provides training in skill-based courses including PCB designing, mobile repairing, animation/web/graphics designing, photography-videography, fabrics and imitation jewelry, as well as resin art and candle making. (ANI)

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