Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Visits Sabarmati Jail, Interacts With Inmates

As part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service and good governance, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Sabarmati Central Jail and interacted with prisoners.

According to a release, the CM shared light-hearted moments with the prisoners, creating a warm and relaxed atmosphere. He noted that citizens use jail-made products and that the bhajiyas prepared there are also popular.

CM's Message of Reform and Restraint

CM listened to the prisoners sing the bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To Tene Re Kahiye...' and urged them to embrace its values and become Vaishnavs in the true sense.

He said that even a small mistake can have serious consequences, affecting not only the individual but also the entire family. He therefore urged everyone to follow the path of self-restraint.

CM added that when the Prime Minister considers the entire country his family, the State Government is also committed to ensuring that inmates receive the necessary facilities. He also encouraged the prisoners to contribute to the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

Promoting Inmate Rehabilitation and Honouring History

On this occasion, CM distributed fruits to the prisoners. He also visited the Computer Centre, carpentry, weaving and book-binding centres set up for their skill development and learned about the various activities being carried out there.

CM also purchased various products made by the prisoners at Sabarmati Central Jail.

A Visit to Historic Cells

He also visited the rooms at Sabarmati Central Jail where Sardar Patel, Jhaverchand Meghani, Abbas Tyabji, Ravishankar Maharaj and Rasiklal Parikh had stayed during the freedom struggle.

During the Chief Minister's visit, DGP and Head of Prisons in the State KLN Rao, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Sabarmati Jail Superintendent Gaurav Agrawal, and other officials were also present.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)