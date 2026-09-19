Trump Says He Plans To Form 'AI Force', Appoint AI 'Czar'

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 20 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that he is forming an "AI Force" and will announce an "AI Czar" in the near future.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said he would not stand by and let the "decimation or destruction" of AI happen.

"We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows! However, we will also be looking for BAD, and we can do that, very easily, with our already existing Criminal and Civil Justice System," Trump said.

Trump also described AI as the next Industrial Revolution or Internet, and said it could possibly account for as much as 25 per cent of US gross domestic product.

In his post, Trump claimed that the destruction of AI was one of the "many hoaxes" that the Democrats have been propagating. Along with it, he named the Russia-Ukraine war and global warming as hoaxes that have been "destroying" the United States.

Trump did not provide details on the structure of the planned "AI Force" or the role of the "AI Czar."

The announcement comes amid growing debate in the United States over the rapid development of AI and its potential risks, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier this week, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the United States cannot afford to lose the artificial intelligence race to China, while promising action against Chinese individuals and companies that steal from American technology businesses.

Speaking during a media availability at the White House, Blanche described AI as highly beneficial and rejected calls for the Justice Department to regulate or slow the technology.

“We can't lose the AI race to China, right?” Blanche said.“President Trump says that, everybody says that, but they say it because it's true.”

His remarks came after questions about warnings from technology leaders that rapidly advancing AI systems could pose national security and other serious risks.

Blanche said the Justice Department would investigate criminal conduct connected to AI but would not assume the role of a technology regulator.