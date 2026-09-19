Muslim World League Condemns Ongoing Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MAKKAH, Sept 20 (NNN-SPA) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) strongly condemned the Houthis' continued attacks on Saudi Arabia and their attempts to target civilians and civilian objects in Riyadh with a ballistic missile, as well as in Bish, Taif, Farasan, and Yanbu, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Royal Saudi Air Defence successfully thwarted all the attacks.

In a statement issued by the MWL General Secretariat, MWL Secretary-General and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr Mohammed Al-Issa renewed his condemnation of these terrorist attacks, which violate all religious values as well as international and humanitarian laws and norms.

On behalf of the MWL's academies, bodies, and international councils, as well as the Muslim peoples represented under its umbrella, Al-Issa reaffirmed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to deter aggressors and safeguard its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the Kingdom, its leadership, and its people from all harm.

--NNN-SPA