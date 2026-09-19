Davidstea Announces Date Of Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings

September 18, 2026 12:25 PM EDT | Source: DavidsTea Inc.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - DAVIDsTEA Inc. (TSXV: DTEA) ("DAVIDsTEA" or the "Company"), a leading tea merchant in North America, announced today that its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2026 will be released before markets open on September 22, 2026. The Company will host a webcast same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Details of the webcast

Via the internet at: , in the "investor" section, or at:



An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at and the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 4,000 grocery stores and pharmacies, over 1,500 convenience stores in Canada as well as 23 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team's passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company's culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven "collections" with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.