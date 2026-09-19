Sigenergy Advances Its European C&I And Utility-Scale Storage Strategy At Sigenergy Day Europe 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STUTTGART, Germany, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Sigenergy Day Europe 2026, Sigenergy outlined the next phase of its growth beyond residential energy storage into C&I and utility-scale applications. The event brought together nearly 400 investors, EPC companies, industry experts, distributors and partners to discuss project delivery, system safety and the commercial value of storage.

The Weissach im Tal solar-plus-storage project shows how this strategy is already taking shape.







Alt: Participants at Sigenergy Day Europe 2026 review the Weissach im Tal project display

How the 20 MWh Weissach im Tal Project Was Delivered

The Weissach im Tal project in Baden-Württemberg combines 11.6 MWp of solar generation with approximately 20 MWh of battery storage. Owned by DGS GmbH, developed by solar specialist Arausol, supported by European distributor Memodo, the project entered commercial operation in early August 2026.

The system comprises 1,660 Sigenergy battery modules rated at 12 kWh each, 80 Sigen C&I PV inverters rated at 100 kW each, and two medium-voltage transformer stations with pre-installed low-voltage connections. It uses a decentralized SigenStack architecture.

Installation was completed in 20 days, followed by a two-hour commissioning process. Rather than concentrating storage in conventional containers, the modular units were installed beneath the PV mounting structures and close to the PV strings. This arrangement minimized the need for additional land, complex cabling, heavy equipment and extensive foundations. Integrating Sigenergy inverters, transformers and system management also reduced multi-vendor coordination.

In this configuration, DC coupling keeps the PV-to-battery energy path on the DC side, avoiding an intermediate AC conversion and removing the requirement for dedicated battery transformers, helping drive a 3%–4% uplift in overall energy yield.

A Portfolio for C&I and Utility-Scale Projects

Sigenergy's portfolio addresses different project architectures and scales, from modular, decentralized SigenStack deployments to centralized C&I and utility-scale applications. The upcoming SigenCube provides an integrated option for centralized C&I applications, while SigenTerra extends the portfolio to large-scale storage and solar-plus-storage projects.

SigenStack is Sigenergy's modular BESS solution for commercial applications, designed to support flexible deployment across different site conditions. With 12 kWh battery modules, stackable installation and automatic device networking, it helps simplify site selection, system placement, installation and commissioning. Its compact footprint and pack-level safety management further support solar-plus-storage projects where space use, deployment flexibility and system safety are priorities.

The Utility Solar Inverter and SigenMVT support power conversion and medium-voltage grid connection. Sigen InSite provides integrated system monitoring and management across project assets. SigenAgent adds intelligent energy scheduling, using generation, load, electricity-price and equipment-status data to support operating decisions and improve coordination across the system.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 6656) is a technology company focused on renewable energy solutions. Its business spans photovoltaic generation, energy storage and electric vehicle charging for residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications.

Guided by its“AI in All” strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its products and energy management systems to support safer, smarter and more efficient energy use. The company works with customers and partners in markets worldwide.

Media Contact

For media inquiries, please contact: Tracy Li

Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.

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