Shimla: NHAI Clarifies On Building Cracks, Cites Remedial Measures

NHAI Issues Clarification on Building Cracks

Amid media reports circulating on various social media platforms regarding cracks reportedly observed in certain buildings in the Sanjauli area and attributing the same to tunnel construction works under the Shimla Bypass Project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has clarified that all necessary precautions have been undertaken during project execution in accordance with established engineering practices and in consultation with the concerned residents.

According to a release, NHAI proactively carried out required rectification and remedial measures at the affected locations. These include grouting, structural retrofitting, crack sealing and repair, restoration of brickwork, and other engineering interventions as deemed necessary based on site-specific assessments and technical requirements.

It said that blasting activities associated with the tunnel construction were suspended in November 2025 and no blasting operations have been undertaken thereafter. NHAI remains committed to ensuring public safety and continues to monitor the project area while undertaking appropriate measures wherever required.

Residents Report Damage, Raise Safety Concerns

Earlier, residents had reported cracks on the floors and walls of at least seven buildings in the residential area adjoining the Cemetery in Shimla's Shanti Vihar ward. The number of affected buildings was provided by residents and was not independently verified.

Residents said the reports had raised concerns about the safety of their homes amid ongoing four-lane tunnel construction. Local representatives and residents said that, following complaints and an assessment of the affected area, the district administration directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to stop tunnelling work in the area. The administration's direction and the cause of the cracks could not be independently verified.

Residents alleged that the cracks had widened since tunnel construction began and attributed the damage to excavation and blasting work. No official investigation cited in this report has established that tunnelling caused the cracks.

Residents and local representatives described the Cemetery area as densely populated, with several multi-storey residential buildings. Residents said cracks had been reported in more than half a dozen houses and that the reports had prompted concern among owners of other buildings in the surrounding area. These descriptions and the number of affected houses were not independently verified. (ANI)

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