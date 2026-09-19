YSRCP Alleges Massive Corruption In AP Nutrition Schemes For Mothers

YSRCP State spokesperson Putta Siva Shankar Reddy accused the Andhra Pradesh TDP coalition government of widespread corruption in nutrition schemes meant for infants, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Allegations of Corruption in Egg Supply

According to a release, while addressing the media at the party central office, he said eggs were essential for preventing anaemia among women and supporting children's physical growth and that tender rules require every egg supplied to Anganwadi centres to weigh between 50 and 70 grams. However, politically connected syndicates were allegedly supplying poor-quality eggs weighing only 30 to 40 grams. He alleged that low-grade eggs were being purchased cheaply from poultry farms outside the state, while suppliers collected rates higher than those fixed by the National Egg Coordination Committee, along with additional transport charges of Rs 1 to Rs 1.10 per egg.

Eggs weighing more than 35 grams were reportedly unavailable in several districts, including West Godavari, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Nellore, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. Officials were neither weighing the eggs nor sending monthly samples to Agmark laboratories, he claimed.

Scams Alleged in Nutrition Kits and Powder

Putta Siva Shankar alleged that the price of the Balasanjeevani kit was increased from Rs 271 to Rs 446, causing a scam of nearly Rs 40 crore. Supplies were allegedly awarded to the same four companies, which also received contracts for 38 items supplied to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, the release said. He further alleged a Rs 1,200-crore scam in the supply of Balamrutham nutrition powder. Tender conditions were reportedly altered to favour inexperienced contractors dealing in chikkis and jaggery.

YSRCP Demands Action

He demanded the immediate cancellation of the Balamrutham tenders. Contractors supplying eggs below 50 grams must be removed, prosecuted and blacklisted. The government cannot endanger the health of 13.80 lakh children and 23 lakh mothers, he asserted. (ANI)

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