Amit Shah To Inaugurate Long-Delayed Barapullah Corridor On Sept 29

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the long-delayed Barapullah Phase III corridor on September 29 in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Project Background and Inspection

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh inspected the project site on Saturday and reviewed the final preparations. The project, approved in 2014 and started in 2015, was originally scheduled for completion in 2017 but faced several delays. Its revised cost is around Rs 1,635 crore.

Enhanced Connectivity Across Delhi

The corridor will provide a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Sarai Kale Khan, with connectivity towards AIIMS and South Delhi. It will also connect with the existing Barapullah corridor, taking the combined stretch to around 9 km. The elevated corridor, both ramps and the extra-dosed bridge over the Yamuna, has been completed.

A Landmark in Sustainable Urban Infrastructure

The project also includes a dedicated cycle track and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. Singh had said the completion of the project would strengthen connectivity between East and South Delhi and provide smoother travel for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. The project is also set to become a landmark in urban infrastructure development. For the first time in India, a flyover corridor has been designed with a dedicated cycle track, promoting greener and more sustainable mobility for Delhiites. Alongside faster vehicular movement, the project also includes pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and modern urban design elements.

Engineering Highlight: Yamuna Bridge

Another major engineering highlight of the project is the special bridge structure over the Yamuna floodplain. To ensure that the natural flow of the river remains completely undisturbed, the bridge has been constructed with pillar spans stretching nearly 125 metres, drastically reducing interference within the active river zone and minimising environmental impact.

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