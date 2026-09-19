J&K Likely To Remain Dry Till Month-End: Met

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience generally dry weather till the end of September, with brief spells of rain expected at isolated places in North and Central Kashmir on September 24 and 27, the Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

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A MeT official said weak Western Disturbances are likely to affect the region during the evenings of September 24 and 27.

A brief spell of rain is likely at isolated places in North and Central Kashmir towards the evening on both days, while no major weather activity has been forecast for the rest of the month, the official said.

The weather department has advised farmers that the prevailing conditions are favourable for harvesting apples and paddy, besides carrying out other farm-related activities.

Meanwhile, temperatures remained below normal at most places across Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius against the normal of 27.4 degrees, while the minimum temperature settled at 10.5 degrees, which was 1.5 degrees below normal.

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Qazigund recorded a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 8 degrees, while Pahalgam recorded 22.5 degrees and 5.2 degrees, respectively.

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Kupwara recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag and Gulmarg recorded 25.2 degrees and 18.2 degrees, respectively.

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 20.6 degrees. Katra recorded 31 degrees and 18.2 degrees, while Banihal recorded 27.8 degrees and 11 degrees, respectively.

Bhadarwah recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 8.4 degrees.

No significant rainfall was recorded across most stations during the day. However, 24-hour rainfall ending at 8:30 am was recorded at a few places, including 9.4 mm at Kokernag and 1.2 mm each at Qazigund and Batote.

The weather department has advised farmers to make use of the predominantly dry conditions for harvesting and other agricultural activities.