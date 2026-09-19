Parties Gear Up For Autumn Session With Legislature Meets

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The ruling National Conference, Congress and the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party will hold separate legislature party meetings in Srinagar on Sunday to chalk out their strategy for the upcoming autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NC has called a meeting of its legislators and Independent members supporting the government at 4:30 pm at the Banquet Hall in Srinagar.

The meeting will be chaired by NC president Farooq Abdullah in the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the leader of the legislature party.

The party has also invited five Independents supporting the government, including Satish Sharma from Khour, Choudhary Mohammad Akram from Surankote, Pyare Lal Sharma from Inderwal, Dr Rameshwar Singh from Bani and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan from Thanamandi.

At 5 pm, the NC, Congress, CPI(M) and the five Independents supporting the government will participate in a joint meeting.

Congress has separately convened a meeting of its legislators at 3:30 pm at the party headquarters. Congress chief whip Nizamuddin Bhat confirmed the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the BJP has also called a meeting of its MLAs on Sunday evening to devise its strategy for the autumn session.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma will chair the meeting.

“We are holding a meeting of MLAs tomorrow,” Sharma said, adding that the BJP had held meetings across Jammu and Kashmir to gather feedback on governance and other issues.

Read Also NC Calls Legislature Party Meeting Tomorrow in Srinagar JKPCC Chief Leads Anti-BJP Protest in Jammu Over Gandhi-Akhilesh Poster

He said the party would raise matters affecting the common people during the session.

“We will seek answers from the Government for every promise they made to the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” Sharma said.

The autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday and will have seven sittings spread over 10 days.