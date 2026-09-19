Yash Paul Bourney Appointed As Judge Of J&K HC

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The President of India on Saturday appointed senior judicial officer Yash Paul Bourney as a Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

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According to a notification issued in this regard by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, Bourney's appointment will come into effect from the date he assumes the charge of his office.

The development comes around ten days after the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice B.V. Nagarathna, approved the proposal for appointment of Bourney as the Judge of the High Court.

Bourney, who has nearly three decades of judicial experience, is presently serving as Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu, on deputation.

Born on August 25, 1967, Bourney is a native of Village Dadwara, Bhaddu, Billawar, Kathua. He completed his B.Sc. and LL.B. from the University of Jammu and enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 1992.

He joined as Munsiff, Civil Judge Junior Division-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class at Billawar in May 1996.

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In December 1997, he was inducted into regular service after qualifying the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service (Judicial) examination with seventh rank. He was promoted as Sub Judge/Civil Judge Senior Division in June 2001 and as District and Sessions Judge in August 2011. He was granted Selection Grade in April 2018 and Super-time Scale in October 2021.

During his judicial career, Bourney served as District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Udhampur, Sub Judge, Jammu, Chief Judicial Magistrate in Jammu and Srinagar, Principal District Judge, Leh, and Special Judge Anti-Corruption.

As Chief Judicial Magistrate in Jammu and Srinagar, he introduced measures for systematic indexing and numbering of papers in charge-sheets and affixation of photographs of accused persons, aimed at preventing impersonation and other malpractices.

As Principal District Judge, Leh, he supervised the design and construction of the Munsiff Court at Nubra and undertook modifications of the ADR Centre at Leh.

As Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Bourney dealt with numerous cases involving corruption, organised crime and alleged land grabbing of private and State land. He was also chosen to conduct the trial of the BOPEE admission scam involving admissions to medical colleges. The case involved 54 accused and, according to his service profile, resulted in the conviction of 44 accused.

Bourney also served as Member Secretary of the State Legal Services Authority for five months in 2018, during which budgetary allocations were secured from the State Government for legal-aid activities.

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As Principal District and Sessions Judge, Udhampur, he took suo motu cognizance of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances lying undisposed in judicial malkhanas for years and initiated steps for their disposal in accordance with Central Government notifications.

Bourney also served as Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy, where he worked on strengthening infrastructure and training facilities. He prepared a training module for 69 newly selected Civil Judges (Junior Division), which was approved by the Governing Committee of the Academy and the Chief Justice, following which the training programme commenced at the Judicial Academy, Srinagar.