DIU Shows North Korean Missile Components To Japanese Parliamentary Delegation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the DIU said this in a Facebook post.

An examination of the components makes it possible to assess the missile's technical characteristics and design features, as well as the capabilities of North Korea's military-industrial complex.

North Korean weapons pose a threat not only to Ukraine but also to Japan and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Russia's military-technical cooperation with Pyongyang helps Moscow continue its criminal war against Ukraine, while enabling the North Korean regime to expand its military capabilities and improve its weapons, the intelligence agency said.

“Countering this cooperation requires coordinated action by international partners. Intelligence sharing helps better assess common threats and identify ways to address them,” the DIU emphasized.

France, South Korea concerned about mutual military support between Russia and-- Macron

As reported by Ukrinform, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a member of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said that North Korea's nuclear status was irreversible and called demands for denuclearization“senseless nonsense” to which Pyongyang would not respond.