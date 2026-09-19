Ukraine Calls For Russian Houses To Be Closed In All Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote about this on X, according to Ukrinform.

"Russia is waging a global battle for the minds of people through a comprehensive network of tools and channels, including Rossotrudnichestvo and so-called Russkiy Dom ('Russian House') cultural centers. They in fact serve as tools for disinformation, destabilisation, and espionage," Ukraine's top diplomat emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine's appeal sets out arguments in favor of restricting the activities of this network and fully closing the centers. He also stressed that the cognitive dimension of modern warfare must not be underestimated.

"We commend the measures the authorities took across Europe to block these networks including Germany, where Russian House was closed yesterday in Berlin after years of malign influence," Sybiha said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that despite the wave of closures, some of these disinformation centers continue to operate in at least seven European countries. He added that the scale of the network's activities in Africa, Central and East Asia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South America is even greater.

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Sybiha explained that in a number of countries, the network's official infrastructure remains untouched, while in some states, the "Russian House" is integrated into Russia's diplomatic infrastructure.

"Our shared European home is not the place for "Russian houses" promoting war propaganda and actively working to shatter peace in Europe," the Ukrainian minister stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, Germany will take a number of measures in response to an act of sabotage at Leipzig Airport. In particular, Russia's Consulate General in Bonn will be closed and the agreement concerning the 'Russian House' in Berlin will be terminated by September 18.

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