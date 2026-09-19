Teacher Retention Academy Helps Educational Leaders Move From Hiring Teachers To Keeping Teachers

Dr. Mary Rivers explains retention research results

New initiative equips educational leaders with strategies to strengthen teacher support, reduce turnover, and build schools where educators want to stay

- Dr. Mary RiversVICTORVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Teacher Retention Academy, founded by retired educator Dr. Mary Rivers, is helping school and district leaders address one of education's persistent challenges: keeping good teachers in the classroom.With schools investing significant time and resources in recruiting and hiring educators, Teacher Retention Academy encourages leaders to give equal attention to what happens after teachers are hired.“From Hiring Teachers to Keeping Teachers” reflects the Academy's central mission-helping educational leaders create the conditions that encourage teachers to stay, grow, and thrive.“Hiring is only the beginning,” said Rivers.“We also have to ask: What are we doing to make good teachers want to stay?”Teacher Retention Academy provides research-informed resources, training, consultation, and practical strategies for superintendents, principals, educational services leaders, charter school leaders, and others responsible for supporting teachers.The Academy focuses on issues that can directly influence teacher retention, including school culture, administrator-teacher relationships, workload and burnout, teacher support systems, and the experiences of new and alternatively certified teachers.“Teacher retention doesn't begin when someone submits a resignation letter,” Rivers said.“It begins much earlier-in everyday conversations, leadership decisions, support systems, expectations, and whether teachers believe their work and contribution truly matter.”Educational leaders interested in reducing teacher shortages, strengthening teacher retention efforts, and creating schools where educators want to stay can learn more at teacherretentionacademy.About Teacher Retention Academy:Teacher Retention Academy equips educational leaders with practical, research-informed strategies to strengthen teacher support, improve workplace culture, and increase teacher retention.From Hiring Teachers to Keeping TeachersMedia and Professional Inquiries:Dr. Mary Rivers, FounderTeacher Retention Academy...teacherretentionacademy

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Teacher Retention Academy Helps Educational Leaders Move From Hiring Teachers to Keeping Teachers News Provided By Teacher Retention Academy September 20, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Politics



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