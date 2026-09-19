Lock In Your Rate: Fox Moving Chattanooga Announces 5% Off Flat-Rate, Full-Packing Relocations For Fall And Winter

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fox Moving offers 5% off flat-rate, full-packing moves, providing exact budget certainty for residents needing premier Chattanooga moving services.

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fox Moving and Storage, a premier provider of Chattanooga moving services, has announced a new seasonal promotion designed to help local residents manage their relocation budgets with complete predictability. Beginning this fall and continuing through the winter season, customers can lock in a 5% discount on all flat-rate moves that include full packing services.As residents upgrade their homes or transition to new neighborhoods, budget certainty becomes a top priority. This new offer is positioned as a smart financial move for homeowners who want exact numbers before they commit. By providing a comprehensive, advance flat-rate estimate, which can be completed either via a convenient virtual walk-through or a traditional in-home visit, the company ensures that customers know exactly what they will pay before the truck ever arrives.This level of cost predictability delivers genuine peace of mind, eliminating the uncertainty of hourly billing, unexpected delays, and hidden fees."We want our clients to focus on the excitement of their new homes rather than guessing what their final bill will look like," said a spokesperson for Fox Moving and Storage. "By locking in a flat rate that covers everything down to the boxing of the last item, our clients are making a sound financial decision and securing their budget well in advance."Upgrading to a larger residence requires significant planning, and full-service relocations in Chattanooga are increasingly in demand during the cooler months. By bundling the meticulous packing process with the physical transport, homeowners save valuable time. The professional crew handles all the heavy lifting, as well as the careful boxing of fragile and bulky items alike.This commitment to upfront, transparent pricing makes Chattanooga moving straightforward and economically advantageous for families and professionals alike. The 5% discount applies specifically to these comprehensive, all-inclusive packages, rewarding customers who plan their fall and winter transitions ahead of time.About Fox Moving and Storage ChattanoogaFox Moving and Storage is a locally owned and operated relocation company serving the greater Chattanooga area. Offering residential, commercial, local, and long-distance moving solutions, the company prides itself on professional execution, transparent pricing, and comprehensive packing options tailored to the specific needs of each client.

Christopher Bonawitz

Fox Moving and Storage

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Lock in Your Rate: Fox Moving Chattanooga Announces 5% Off Flat-Rate, Full-Packing Relocations for Fall and Winter News Provided By Rotate Digital September 19, 2026, 23:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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