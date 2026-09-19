Fox Moving Tri-Cities Offers 5% Winter Discount On Comprehensive Flat-Rate Moves, Featuring Free In-Home Estimates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Save 5% this winter with Fox Moving Tri-Cities. Get free in-home estimates, clear flat rates, and full-service relocations in Kingsport.

KINGSPORT, TN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fox Moving and Storage Tri-Cities is pleased to announce a seasonal 5% winter discount on all flat-rate moves for local residents and businesses. Rooted in the belief that trust is built face-to-face, the company is emphasizing its commitment to transparent pricing and personalized care by offering free in-home estimates for Kingsport moving projects.In a market that values traditional, relationship-based business practices, Fox Moving Tri-Cities differentiates itself through direct, personal engagement. Rather than relying on inaccurate online calculators or over-the-phone guesses, the company sends an experienced professional directly to the customer's residence. This hands-on approach allows the team to evaluate the exact scope of the project, answer questions directly, and establish a foundation of trust from the very first handshake.Homeowners seeking dependable Kingsport moving services frequently face uncertainty regarding final costs and dread the exhausting reality of boxing up an entire household. Fox Moving addresses these pain points head-on. By utilizing detailed in-home assessments, the company provides accurate, no-surprise flat rates. Customers know exactly what they will pay before a single box is loaded onto the truck, eliminating the fear of hidden fees or sudden hourly spikes.Beyond straightforward pricing, the company actively takes the physical burden off the homeowner's shoulders. The Fox Moving team manages the heavy lifting and the complete packing process, ensuring that families do not have to spend weeks living out of cardboard boxes. By handling every physical requirement from start to finish, the company proudly executes comprehensive, full-service relocations in Kingsport."We believe in looking our neighbors in the eye and giving them an honest, straightforward price," said a spokesperson for Fox Moving Tri-Cities. "Our free in-home estimates guarantee transparent rates on moving day. When combined with our professional packing crew, homeowners can step back and let us handle the difficult labor. We want to be the trusted local partner that our community relies on."To support the Tri-Cities community during the colder months, the current 5% winter discount ensures that residents receive premium, dependable service at a greater value.About Fox Moving and Storage Tri-Cities:Fox Moving and Storage is a locally owned and operated moving company serving the Tri-Cities area. Dedicated to traditional customer service and transparent pricing, the company offers a wide range of residential and commercial moving solutions, professional packing, and secure storage options.

Christopher Bonawitz

Fox Moving and Storage

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Fox Moving Tri-Cities Offers 5% Winter Discount on Comprehensive Flat-Rate Moves, Featuring Free In-Home Estimates News Provided By Rotate Digital September 19, 2026, 23:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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