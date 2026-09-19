Beat The Holiday Rush: Fox Moving Atlanta Introduces Flat-Rate Pack And Move Winter Specials For Large Estates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Skip the holiday packing chaos with Fox Moving & Storage Atlanta's flat-rate "Pack and Move" winter specials for large estates, featuring a 5% discount.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday season approaches, Fox Moving and Storage Atlanta is helping residents navigate the complexities of winter relocations. Today, the company announced its new Flat-Rate "Pack and Move" Winter Specials, explicitly designed to support owners of large estates. Families looking to relocate their multi-bedroom homes during the busiest time of the year can now lock in a guaranteed flat rate, along with a 5% discount, when booking well in advance.Atlanta is famous for its expansive residential footprint and massive multi-bedroom properties. Transitioning between these large estates during Thanksgiving and Christmas often leaves families drowning in boxes rather than enjoying the festivities. To counter this seasonal chaos, Fox Moving and Storage delivers a comprehensive remedy. By executing the heavy lifting and the tedious packing process from start to finish, their experts ensure homeowners can focus on family gatherings and holiday hosting rather than cardboard and packing tape.Recognized for providing premier full-service relocations in Atlanta, the company tackles every aspect of the transition. The newly launched winter special allows homeowners to secure their logistics early, bypassing the unpredictable pricing spikes often associated with late-year moves. For those requiring comprehensive Atlanta moving services, the flat-rate "Pack and Move" package covers complete household packing, secure transportation, and strategic unloading."The winter holidays should be spent celebrating, not packing up dining rooms and living spaces," said a spokesperson for Fox Moving and Storage. "Our flat-rate specials give large estate owners absolute financial predictability and precious time back in their schedules."Those planning an Atlanta moving project before the end of the year are encouraged to secure their dates early to take advantage of the 5% discount and ensure availability during peak holiday weeks.About Fox Moving and Storage AtlantaFox Moving and Storage is a leading relocation company serving the greater Atlanta area. Specializing in residential, commercial, and large-estate transitions, the locally operated team prioritizes efficiency, transparent pricing, and expert handling for every project.

Christopher Bonawitz

Fox Moving and Storage

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Beat the Holiday Rush: Fox Moving Atlanta Introduces Flat-Rate "Pack and Move" Winter Specials for Large Estates News Provided By Rotate Digital September 19, 2026, 23:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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