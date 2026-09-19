Russian Strike On Shopping Mall In Dnipro Leaves Five Injured
“The number of people injured in the Russian attack on the shopping mall in Dnipro has risen to four. They are all receiving the necessary medical assistance,” the post said.
Some time later, Hanzha reported that the number of injured had risen to five.
“A 22-year-old woman sought medical attention. She received all the necessary assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis,” he wrote.Read also: Russian forces strike enterprise in Odesa region, setting tanker trucks ablaze
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 19, Russian forces struck the city of Dnipro, causing a fire at a shopping mall. Initially, two people were reported injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment