Russian Strike On Shopping Mall In Dnipro Leaves Five Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“The number of people injured in the Russian attack on the shopping mall in Dnipro has risen to four. They are all receiving the necessary medical assistance,” the post said.

Some time later, Hanzha reported that the number of injured had risen to five.

“A 22-year-old woman sought medical attention. She received all the necessary assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis,” he wrote.

Russian forces strike enterprise inregion, setting tanker trucks ablaze

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 19, Russian forces struck the city of Dnipro, causing a fire at a shopping mall. Initially, two people were reported injured.