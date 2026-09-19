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Ukrhydroenergo Expects €21M EIB Tranche For Urgent Repairs At Hey Hydropower Plants

Ukrhydroenergo Expects €21M EIB Tranche For Urgent Repairs At Hey Hydropower Plants


2026-09-19 07:07:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the company's press service said this.

“The allocation of a €21 million tranche to the Ukrhydroenergo was announced on September 17, 2026, at the G7+ ministerial meeting on support for Ukraine's energy sector, known as Energy Ramstein,” the statement said.

Ukrhydroenergo CEO Bohdan Sukhetskyi said the funds would help the company strengthen its hydropower infrastructure, make it more resilient to threats and better adapted to current challenges.

Read also: Ukraine's international reserves fell by 5% in August

As reported, in July 2025, the Ukrhydroenergo signed a €120 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank. It was the company's first agreement to secure financing backed by EU guarantees.

Photo: EIB

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