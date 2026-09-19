Kashmir Filmmaker Challenges Government's 'First' Claim

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The calls began two months ago and keep coming.

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Filmmakers from India and abroad phone Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan to ask when submissions close for the film festival the Jammu and Kashmir government organized this month, and they assume he directs it.

Khan, founder-director of the Kashmir World Film Festival (KWFF), says the callers found him because officials on the festival's team stayed out of touch.

The government projected its event as the first international film festival of Jammu and Kashmir, and Khan disputes that billing in a statement dated September 18.

Khan says he conceived and ran the valley's first international festival of that magnitude in 2017, before any government department envisioned such an initiative and when Kashmir had zero functioning cinema halls.

During 2017 and 2018, when reopening the halls seemed a distant dream, he says he was the only person who publicly stood for cinema.

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That first festival grew into KWFF, which has held five editions in Srinagar. Films have come from the United States, Italy, Spain, Jordan, Lebanon, Iran, Afghanistan, Poland, Turkey, Korea, Nepal, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Bangladesh and other countries. Indian entries have come in Bengali, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese, Hindi, Urdu, Dogri, Ladakhi, Kashmiri and English.

The festival has hosted Tabu, Raza Murad, Rajit Kapur, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rahul Mittra, Anjum Rajabali, Jayati Bhatia, Rahul Bhat, Shishir Sharma, Lalit Parimoo, Satish Kaul, Komal Nahata and Premendra Majumdar.

Khan says he is in touch with Gulzar, Hema Malini, Aamir Khan, Subhash Ghai, Bhagyashree, Manoj Bajpayee, Raj Babbar, Saurabh Shukla, Sayaji Shinde, Sanjay Suri, Mukesh Rishi, Rahul Rawail and Deepti Naval about future editions.

The festival also runs interactions with Bollywood directors and actors, filmmaking workshops and masterclasses for local talent, and it has drawn more than 500 pieces of coverage in national and international print, electronic and digital media.

Khan organized one edition of the J&K International Film Festival in Pune in June 2022, served on the international jury at the Nepal Cultural International Film Festival in Kathmandu in 2024, and was invited as a special delegate to festivals in Thiruvananthapuram, Sriganganagar, Delhi and Mumbai.

Khan says he spent nearly two years submitting detailed proposals to the government seeking modest support to strengthen the festival, a fact of public record.

Officials chose to spend substantial taxpayer money on a parallel festival, he says, rather than support an established, globally respected platform.

By his account, the new event lacked institutional memory, prior experience and meaningful engagement with the local film community.

He calls the effort“an exercise in proving a point rather than promoting culture.”

His argument comes down to whether public money backs the people who built Kashmir's film culture or those who came later.

A true international festival, Khan says, has a two-fold purpose: to show the world to J&K and J&K to the world, with local filmmakers at its center.

“The government's festival failed that standard,” he says,“through inadequate planning, poor coordination and the visible exclusion of local artistic talent.”

Khan wants the elected Chief Minister to strengthen the hands of local filmmakers and festival directors with reasonable financial support.

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The filmmakers of Kashmir, he says, want to build a vibrant atmosphere for the industry. Professionals should run film festivals, he says, and bureaucrats should leave that work to them.

Khan describes himself as a“crusader” for the revival of Kashmir's film industry and says his resolve remains firm. He plans to take the festival to greater credibility, inclusivity and global recognition, and he counts the involvement of youth as its biggest achievement.

To Khan, KWFF is a movement, an endeavour to place Kashmir firmly on the global cultural map, built on vision, passion, sacrifice and inclusivity.

Those values, he says, set the festival apart from hurried, superficial exercises. He calls it a true symbol of Kashmir's artistic spirit.

Khan reads the calls as proof of the credibility and recall value the festival has earned.

Whatever the government's festival builds from here, the callers have already pointed to where they expect to find Kashmir's film culture.

It lives in a festival that began in 2017 and in a founder who says he will keep standing for cinema.