Gurez Tantra Retreat Triggers Row, Govt Says No Nod

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A proposed four-day spiritual and meditation retreat in north Kashmir's Gurez Valley has triggered a controversy, with the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department and Bandipora district administration clarifying that no permission has been granted for the event scheduled from September 24 to 27.

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The event, titled“Tantra in Silence – A Journey Within”, has been advertised on social media as a meditation retreat and lists Swami Dhyan Sumit as its facilitator. The promotional material describes it as a“sacred Himalayan experience” inspired by the teachings of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh.

According to the promotional material, the programme includes meditation, sound healing,“love and awareness”, conscious living and inner transformation. It also advertises accommodation, food and retreat sessions for Rs 11,995 per person and mentions a stay at a riverside camp in Gurez, with transportation arrangements from Srinagar.

The controversy erupted after PDP president Mehbooba Mufti shared the event's promotional material on social media and urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Jammu and Kashmir Police to intervene.

Mufti also referred to a similar programme associated with the same facilitator in Goa last year, which was cancelled following objections to its promotional material and police intervention.

Kashmir's Mirwaiz Umar Farooq subsequently endorsed the concern and called for immediate attention from the authorities. He questioned the proposed event's suitability in Kashmir and referred to the controversy surrounding the earlier Goa programme.

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The Tourism Department, however, clarified that the proposed retreat has not been authorised.

The Assistant Director Tourism, Gulmarg, said his office had neither granted permission nor issued any authorisation for the event being promoted through the social media handle“Tantra in Silence at Gurez”.

The official said the department had no information or official communication regarding the proposed programme and that no application seeking permission had been received or processed by the office.

It also clarified that the proposed event had neither been approved nor authorised by the Assistant Director Tourism, Gulmarg, and that the department had no association with the organisation or conduct of the event.

The Bandipora district administration also distanced itself from the programme, declaring the proposed retreat unauthorised.

The district information and public relations office said no permission had been granted by the District Administration Bandipora and advised the public and tourists not to rely on or circulate unauthorised promotional claims regarding the event.

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The development effectively puts the advertised programme under an official cloud ahead of its proposed September 24 start.

The controversy has also brought back into focus a Tantra-themed event associated with Swami Dhyan Sumit in Goa in 2025.

The Goa programme, advertised as“Tales of Kamasutra and Christmas Celebration”, was scheduled for December 25 to 28 last year. Its promotional material generated widespread objections and complaints, following which Goa Police directed the organisers not to proceed and asked for the promotional material to be removed from social media.

Reports at the time said the promotional material contained explicit references that triggered objections from civil society and religious groups. The organisers subsequently cancelled the event. Dhyan Sumit maintained that it was intended as a Tantra-based meditation retreat and said the promotional material had conveyed the wrong message.

The Goa episode has been cited by Mufti and Mirwaiz in raising questions about the proposed Gurez programme. The current event's promotional material, however, presents it as a meditation and spiritual retreat centred on themes such as meditation, consciousness, sound healing and inner transformation.

The proposed retreat has drawn particular attention because Gurez, a strategically located valley in north Kashmir near the Line of Control, has emerged as an increasingly promoted tourism destination.

The controversy has consequently brought into focus questions about the nature of activities being organised or proposed in emerging tourist destinations, as well as the requirement for appropriate administrative permissions.

For now, both the Tourism Department and Bandipora administration have made clear that no permission has been granted for the advertised“Tantra in Silence” retreat. The authorities have also advised people against relying on promotional claims about the event.

The proposed retreat was scheduled to begin on September 24, but the official clarifications have raised questions over whether it can proceed in the advertised form without the necessary permissions.