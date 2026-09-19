Ftas, Skilling Initiatives Creating New Jobs For Youth: PM Modi

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government was working on multiple fronts to expand employment opportunities for the youth, citing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), skilling initiatives and a Rs 1 lakh crore employment incentive scheme aimed at bringing two crore young people into the formal workforce.

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Addressing a 'Rozgar Mela' (Jobs Fair) virtually, he also said that the talent and skills of India's youth have won the trust of the entire world, which has great expectations from Indian innovators, entrepreneurs and the country's youthful strength.

“India signed 40 Free Trade Agreements. These FTAs are opening new doors of possibilities for our youth. Such trade agreements pave the way for new partnerships for our entrepreneurs, open paths to new markets, and create new possibilities in careers for our youth,” Modi said.

At the function, he distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters virtually to newly selected youth, who will join various government departments and organisations.

Referring to the just-concluded BRICS Summit, Modi said India's effort has been to ensure that BRICS cooperation does not remain limited to governments alone.

“Our entrepreneurs, our farmers, our women, our youth – everyone should become an active partner in this partnership,” he said.

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He said initiatives such as BRICS CONNECT and the BRICS MSME Cooperation Portal were aimed at bringing entrepreneurs, farmers, women and youth into such partnerships.

Referring to the country's startup ecosystem, the prime minister said India's youth power is reflected in it and the startup ecosystem is no longer limited to big cities but has expanded to smaller cities as well.

“India is today the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. And India's startup story is no longer just the story of big cities. Today, nearly half of recognised startups are in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities,” he said.

Modi also highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, a Rs 1 lakh crore initiative aimed at bringing two crore youth into the formal workforce for the first time.

He said the scheme provides incentives of up to Rs 15,000 to first-time employees while also financially incentivising employers who create new jobs.

“The government is working on every front to increase employment in the country,” he said.

Modi also highlighted the government's skilling initiatives, including the National Education Policy, Skill India Mission and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

He said 1,000 government Industrial Training Institutes are being modernised under the PM-SETU scheme with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore and participation from industry.

“Our endeavour is that the education and skills of the youth keep pace with the needs of the changing economy,” Modi said.

He said opportunities for the youth increase when the economy grows, investments rise and new industries expand.

He cited a 7.8 per cent economic growth rate and a nearly 12 per cent rise in investments during the first quarter, and underlined upgrades to India's sovereign credit ratings amid global uncertainties.

“The reforms of the past years have a major contribution behind this growth of India,” he said.

Modi said the country is moving forward toward a very significant goal of building a developed India by 2047.

“In this, young people like you have a very significant role to play. While serving in the government, you must make every decision that continuously strengthens the campaign for a developed and self-reliant India. Being young, you have a special responsibility, particularly towards other young people,” he said.

He also urged the new recruits to use their positions to remove hurdles faced by young people while dealing with the government.

“Your effort should be that the difficulties you have gone through, other youths should not have to go through them,” he said.

The prime minister said 'Nagrik devo bhava' (citizens are god) should be the guiding spirit of public service.

As many as 45 job fairs were held across the country on Saturday under the Rojgar Mela initiative.

The newly-recruited candidates will join various ministries and departments of the central government, including the Department of Revenue, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services and the Ministry of Defence, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Rozgar Mela reflects the government's continued focus on creating employment opportunities for youngsters and ensuring their greater participation in the country's development journey, the statement said.

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With the 20th Rozgar Mela, 12.75 lakh youngsters have received appointment letters in various departments and government organisations, it added.