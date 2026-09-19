Houthis Claim Attacks On Saudi Capital After Flames, Black Smoke Seen Near Riyadh Airport

MENAFN - Live Mint) Yemen's Houthi on Saturday (September 19) claimed it launched missile and drone attacks on“sensitive” sites in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, hours after flames and a huge plume of black smoke were seen near the city's main airport.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement on Telegram that the group carried out two operations using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones. He said one targeted sites in Riyadh, while another targeted facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu.

The Houthi claims came after Saudi authorities issued overnight warnings of a“hostile aerial threat” in Riyadh and nearby Al-Kharj. Saudi Civil Defence later issued an all-clear.

Flames, black smoke seen near Riyadh airport

A large column of black smoke was visible near King Khalid International Airport on Saturday after explosions were heard in Riyadh.

Reuters footage showed thick smoke rising near the airport, while flames were visible behind what appeared to be fuel storage tanks. An AFP journalist also saw firefighters extinguishing a burning fuel tank bearing the logo of Aramco at a depot near the airport.

Residents reported hearing booms in parts of the Saudi capital after the overnight warning. Flight-tracking service FlightRadar24 temporarily reported major disruption at Riyadh airport before traffic began to return to normal.

Houthis claim Riyadh, Yanbu attacks

Saree said the attacks were carried out in response to what the Houthis described as Saudi“criminal attempts” to target Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

“The first targeted sensitive sites in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the second targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu,” Saree said, according to the Houthi statement.

The group did not provide details about the specific targets in Riyadh.

Saudi authorities had not confirmed the Houthi claims when the reports were published.

First Riyadh alert since latest Houthi escalation

The overnight warning marked the first such aerial threat alert in Riyadh since fighting involving the Houthis intensified in July.

Residents were warned shortly before 3 a.m. that the area was under a“hostile aerial threat” and were told to remain indoors. Two explosions were subsequently heard before the alert was lifted roughly half an hour later.

The development represents a significant escalation in the latest Saudi-Houthi confrontation, with the group increasingly targeting Saudi cities, energy infrastructure and shipping.

Yanbu attack raises oil concerns

The Houthi claim of an attack on Aramco facilities in Yanbu is particularly significant because the Red Sea port is a major Saudi oil export and industrial hub.

The latest escalation comes as shipping and energy markets are already facing disruption from the wider regional conflict and restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz. Houthi attacks on Saudi-linked shipping and infrastructure could add further pressure to alternative routes used to move Gulf energy supplies.

The Houthis have also declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia and have targeted Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

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The renewed fighting comes after the Houthis launched a rapid offensive in Yemen, taking control of large parts of the country's Red Sea coastline and putting pressure on the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government.

Saudi Arabia has responded with airstrikes against Houthi-held areas. The Houthis have accused Riyadh of carrying out hundreds of strikes against their positions.

The latest fighting has opened another front in the broader regional conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes against Iran in February.

Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said Saturday that Tehran wanted the Saudi-Houthi war to end and believed the Yemeni side also wanted a settlement with Riyadh.

UN condemns Houthi escalation

The UN Security Council on Friday condemned continued Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including strikes affecting civilian and energy infrastructure.

The council said the attacks had resulted in injuries to civilians, including women and children, and also condemned the wider Houthi military escalation in Yemen.

The United Nations has said the renewed fighting has displaced more than 112,000 people, while nearly 3,000 others have crossed the sea to Djibouti.

The escalation comes as Washington strengthens Saudi Arabia's military capabilities.

The United States approved a $24.3 billion sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, saying the weapons would help Riyadh deter current and future threats.

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