MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI, Assange, Greenland, Hugs, and Scientific Journalism

Washington, DC, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on the events of Week 8 7 of the Trump 2.0 Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they happened since President Trump took office in January 2025. The article can be accessed in full at

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

What does the new Greenland deal actually give the United States“forever,” and why does the author say no adversary can ever put a base there even if Greenland becomes independent?Why did Julian Assange suddenly post for the first time since his 2024 release?How does Scientific Journalism restore public trust in the media after losing all trust in the fake news?FBI Director Kash Patel's report that the FBI has captured all 10 out of 10 on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted List in just 18 months and 6 out of 10 of Most Wanted Fraudsters.How can Medicaid programs in all 50 states suddenly get most-favored-nation drug prices, bringing Billions in savings?What is AI Force and what will be the main qualifications of the new AI Czar?Who got hugs from the First Lady this week?

ThinkCareBelieve ' s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here:

The Trump Administration's Agenda for Greatness:

How President Trump Helped Real People:

The Seth Rich FBI Files:

Finding the Children:

Election Integrity:

Anthony Fauci 's Diary and Hearing:

OxferdC0mma:

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