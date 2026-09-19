ASEAN Seeks To Attract High-Value, Innovation-Driven Investments

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Sept 19 (NNN-PNA) -- ASEAN is seeking to attract high-value investments that drive innovation and create quality jobs, shifting its focus beyond simply increasing investment volumes, Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

Speaking after the conclusion of the 29th ASEAN Investment Area Council Meeting in Pasay City on Saturday, Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said ministers examined how the bloc could attract higher-quality investments, deepen regional integration and position itself more effectively in the green and digital transitions.

“The meeting highlighted the need to move beyond simply increasing investment volumes toward attracting investments that generate innovation, quality jobs, strengthen industrial capabilities and contribute to sustainable development,” he said at a press conference.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting, also discussed priority sectors under the ASEAN Regional Investment Promotion Action Plan 2025–2030.

These include biofuels, medical devices, solar photovoltaic equipment, carbon capture and storage, veterinary healthcare, sustainable building materials and smart grid development.

“The message from ASEAN today is clear: ASEAN remains open for business, committed to regional cooperation, and determined to compete successfully in the industries of the future.

“At the same time, ASEAN seeks to ensure that economic progress is inclusive and is sustainable,” Rodolfo said.

The ministers also took note of the ASEAN Investment Report 2026, which highlighted that ASEAN's foreign direct investment (FDI) reached a record US$243.9 billion in 2025.

“Equally important, intra-ASEAN investments continued to strengthen, rising to almost USD40 billion in 2025, underscoring the growing importance of intra-regional investment and the deepening economic linkages among ASEAN member states,” he said.

In her remarks, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque urged ASEAN member states to capitalise on the momentum as businesses reassess their investment decisions amid global uncertainties.

“This creates both pressure and opportunity for ASEAN. Pressure because we must work harder to ensure that our investments and predictable and attractive. Opportunity because ASEAN remains one of the few regions that stands as one of the brightest economic powerhouses on Earth, combining young, tech-savvy demographics, market openness, and unmatched growth potential,” she said.

As ASEAN chair, Roque said the Philippines would ensure that the bloc solidifies its position as a“leading investment destination”.

The meeting also covered engagements with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on various initiatives to enhance ASEAN's competitiveness in attracting FDI.

--NNN-PNA