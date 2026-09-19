Sudan Army Recaptures Strategic Area In North Kordofan From RSF

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Sudanese army on Saturday recaptured the strategic al-Jamama area in North Kordofan state in southern Sudan from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), military sources told Anadolu,reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“Army forces and allied troops managed to take control of the al-Jamama area northeast of the city of Sodari in North Kordofan after defeating the RSF fighters,” the sources said.

The sources said army forces and their allies were advancing in the area and along the North Kordofan axis while pursuing RSF troops.

Members of Sudan's Joint Forces also posted videos on social media claiming their capture of al-Jamama.

The Sudanese government has not officially announced the capture of al-Jamama, while the RSF did not immediately comment on the report.

Al-Jamama is a commercial hub and a key area linking El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, with the city of Al-Dabbah in Northern State.

The development came a day after the army announced that its forces had taken control of 11 areas in North Kordofan, marking its biggest recent advance.

On Sept. 6, the army also announced that it took control of the city of Hamrat al-Wiz in Jabra al-Sheikh locality of North Kordofan state.

Since late July, the army has taken control of large areas of North Kordofan after recapturing Bara, Jabra al-Sheikh and Umm Sayala and securing a main road linking Bara with Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum.

The RSF had controlled al-Jamama and established its presence in areas west and northwest of Sodari and along a major export road from the early months of the conflict.

The three Kordofan states - North, West and South - have witnessed clashes between the army and the RSF since October 25.

Sudan has been embroiled in a war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing around 13 million others, according to UN and international estimates.