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Russia's Irkutsk Region Declares High Alert As Bear Sightings Surge

Russia's Irkutsk Region Declares High Alert As Bear Sightings Surge


2026-09-19 05:30:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A high-alert regime has been declared in Russia's Irkutsk Region amid a sharp increase in cases of bears appearing near people.

According to Russian media outlets, the announcement was made by Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev.

He said the relevant decree came into force amid a rise in cases of brown bears leaving their natural habitat. The predators have increasingly been spotted near populated areas, along roads and even directly beside residential buildings.

Kobzev said more than 1,500 reports of bear sightings had been received from residents of the Irkutsk Region since the start of the bears' active period. As many as 56 such incidents were recorded in the past 24 hours alone.

“Eleven bears were hunted over the past 24 hours. A total of 191 bears have been hunted in 2026,” the governor said.

He urged residents and visitors to avoid entering forests and recommended preventing farm animals from grazing in hunting areas.

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AzerNews

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