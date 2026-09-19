US Ends Sanctions Regime Against Eritrea After National Emergency Expires

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The United States has decided not to extend the sanctions it imposed on Eritrea in 2021. The measures targeted Eritrea's military in the country, which borders Ethiopia and has access to the Red Sea.

The United States imposed sanctions at the end of 2021 against Eritrea's ruling party and armed forces.

Eritrean forces were accused of human rights violations during the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, which lasted from 2020 to 2022.

The sanctions were renewed annually as part of an extension of the“national emergency” declared by the United States. However, a statement issued by the U.S. Treasury Department said that the national emergency had expired.

As a result, the sanctions imposed on Eritrea have effectively been lifted.