Azerbaijan, Germany Explore New Opportunities For Climate Cooperation

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Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of climate change and environmental protection.

Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev said on X that he discussed the issue during a meeting with Dirk Lölke, Germany's newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The two sides also discussed continuing cooperation within the framework of the global climate agenda.

“We emphasized the importance of strengthening international cooperation to accelerate the implementation of climate commitments and achieve tangible progress,” Babayev said.