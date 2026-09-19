Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Footage Dedicated To September 20 - Azerbaijan's State Sovereignty Day Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media

Footage Dedicated To September 20 - Azerbaijan's State Sovereignty Day Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media


2026-09-19 05:30:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Footage dedicated to September 20 - Azerbaijan's State Sovereignty Day, has been posted on the official social media pages of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The post states:“Long live Garabagh! Long live our glorious Army! Garabagh is Azerbaijan!”

MENAFN19092026000195011045ID1111685474



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search